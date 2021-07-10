Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

