Desjardins Weighs in on Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

