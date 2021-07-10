Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $3.37 million and $123,046.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00162659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.94 or 0.99856650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00934425 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

