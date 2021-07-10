DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00238263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.25 or 0.00813810 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

