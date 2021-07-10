Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock worth $321,671,094. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

