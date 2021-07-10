DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $439,616.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00117307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00161904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.96 or 1.00120878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00947119 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

