Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

