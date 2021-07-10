Decentral Games Market Cap Reaches $29.75 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $104.77 or 0.00309453 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and approximately $820,391.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.80 or 1.00158864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00934712 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,986 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

