DAV Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00060497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00393055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.18 or 1.00071267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010035 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

