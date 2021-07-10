Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other Data I/O news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $310,608 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

