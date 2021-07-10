Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $253.50 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes are going to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.