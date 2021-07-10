Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 4,900 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DRI stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

