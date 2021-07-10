Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $472.02 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $523,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $472.02 or 0.01408983 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007981 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,267 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.