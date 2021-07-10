Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

