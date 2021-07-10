Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

