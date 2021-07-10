CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Down 3.5%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €10.48 ($12.33) and last traded at €10.60 ($12.47). Approximately 207,980 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.98 ($12.92).

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $924.85 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

