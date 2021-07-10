Critical Comparison: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 4 4 0 2.50 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than AIA Group.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 19.17% 5.56% 0.47% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $2.42 billion 1.22 $671.46 million $4.13 7.49 AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.96 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats AIA Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

