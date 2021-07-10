CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE:CRH opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.