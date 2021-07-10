Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

WTKWY opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

