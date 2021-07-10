Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,208 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 277.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.