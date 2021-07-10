Credit Suisse AG Purchases 125,718 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:CNR opened at $17.31 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.