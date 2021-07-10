Credit Suisse AG Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.