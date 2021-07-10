Credit Suisse AG Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

INDY stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.