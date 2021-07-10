Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

