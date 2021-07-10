CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.79 target price (up previously from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.49.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after purchasing an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $452,040,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $396,793,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $360,058,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

