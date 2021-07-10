Cosmos Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $13.60 or 0.00040146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $242.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,855.62 or 0.99918908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007366 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,693,961 coins and its circulating supply is 217,909,358 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.