COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.14

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 3517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

