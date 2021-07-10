Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $2,187,697.94 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.01. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.