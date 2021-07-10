Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

CRSR opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 in the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

