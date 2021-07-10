CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,812,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

