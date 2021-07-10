CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 22,649 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Harsco by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.