CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,866 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

