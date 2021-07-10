CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,909 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

