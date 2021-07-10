CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.