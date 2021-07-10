Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $36.17 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

