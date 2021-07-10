Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $956,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

