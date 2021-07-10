Contrasting Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

85.3% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Karat Packaging and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands 6.11% 22.60% 5.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Newell Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands $9.39 billion 1.23 -$770.00 million $1.79 15.10

Karat Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newell Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Karat Packaging and Newell Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Newell Brands 1 4 4 0 2.33

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. Its Home Solutions segment offers food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and home fragrance products under the Ball, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The company's Learning and Development segment provides writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. Its Outdoor and Recreation segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities under the Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. The company markets its products to warehouse clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retailers. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.