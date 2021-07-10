Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $9,240,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

SVFAU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 146,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

