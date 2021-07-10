Context Capital Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,920,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Shares of FOREU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 2,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,319. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

