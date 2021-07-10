Context Capital Management LLC Sells 70,200 Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAACU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000.

RAACU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,113. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

