Context Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,606. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

