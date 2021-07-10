Context Capital Management LLC Sells 146,266 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,266 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUNEU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:DUNEU remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,030. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

