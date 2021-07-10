Context Capital Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSAQU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

