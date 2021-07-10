Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.