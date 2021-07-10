Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

