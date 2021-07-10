CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 6.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 437,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $648.49 million, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

