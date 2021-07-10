Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

