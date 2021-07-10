Comparing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 7.63% 3.92% 2.40% Excellon Resources N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IAMGOLD and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 1.13 $42.60 million $0.19 15.47 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.76 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -8.92

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 5 0 2.36 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 106.85%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

