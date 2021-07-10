Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

