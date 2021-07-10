Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

